Former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Kevin Coyle is joining the LSU staff was a defensive analyst, SI has learned. The 62-year-old Coyle spent the past two seasons as the defensive backs coach of the Cincinnati Bengals.

In 2016, Cincinnati finished just one interception short of the NFL lead with 17, and defensive backs accounted for 13 of those picks. Last season, the Bengals finished in a tie for 20th with 11 interceptions.

Coyle had spent the previous 17 years in the NFL. Before that, he was a defensive coordinator at Fresno State, Maryland, Syracuse and Holy Cross.