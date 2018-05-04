Hawaii Coach Nick Rolovich Calls Out Oregon State for Recruiting His Players by Mail

Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich shared on Twitter on Friday that some of his players were being recruited by Oregon State. 

By Charlotte Carroll
May 04, 2018

A simple concept of recruiting is that you can't go after players on other teams, right? Apparently, that's hard for some schools to grasp.

Several Rainbow Warriors players had received packages addressed to a Hawaii university building, containing invitations to Oregon State's spring game and pamphlets touting the football coaching experience at the school.

Needless to say, Rolovich did not match the enthusiasm contained within the invitations. 

He also had some comments on a headline written by a media outlet in the Beavers’ neck of the woods. 

Rolovich tagged the OSU Compliance, NCAA, Pac-12 Compliance and Football Scoop accounts in his initial tweet, along with Barstool Sports. He also threw in a LaVar Ball tag for whatever reason, which makes no sense to us, but we'll see if Ball has anything to say on the matter. 

Hawaii and Oregon State are set to play a home-and-home series in 2019 (at Hawaii) and 2021 (at Oregon State). This dust-up will definitely make things a little more interesting.

