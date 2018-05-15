Michigan AD Wants Jim Harbaugh, John Beilein Until They Retire

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said he'd like his football and basketball coaches to stick around in Ann Arbor until they retire. 

By Charlotte Carroll
May 15, 2018

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said he wants his football and basketball coaches to stick around in Ann Arbor until they retire, according to ESPN. 

Manuel made the comments about football coach Jim Harbaugh and basketball coach John Beilein on Tuesday at a meeting of Big Ten athletic directors. 

"I love my coaches across the board, love those two guys in particular," Manuel said, reports ESPN. "I'm extremely pleased with where we are from a staffing, coaching standpoint and Jim and John are two people that I would love to see retire from this institution."

Harbaugh, 54, was hired in late December 2014 but hasn't won a Big Ten title or beaten archrival Ohio State. He's gone 28–11 in his time with Michigan. Harbaugh's contract expires in 2021. 

Beilein, 65, led the Wolverines to the national championship game this year and has gone 248–143 in 11 years. He's under contract though 2021, but Manuel said a new extension is in the works.  

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)