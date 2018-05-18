It doesn't take much to know Nick Saban rules the college football universe.

And now, he's taking on the Marvel Universe in a Tuscaloosa bar's newest interpretation of the Alabama head coach.

Druid City Brewing shared a tweet with the pastel mural based on the "Infinity Gauntlet" comic book cover and depicts Saban as Thanos, the villain in the Avengers series.

Titled "Infinity Tide," Saban's face is a focal point of the drawing, but nothing stands out more than the revised Infinity Gauntlet.

Presenting INFINITY TIDE. Bask in its glory tonight when we host @dellaraymusic at 8 - it's going to be epic. pic.twitter.com/FBSxIuJoSP — Druid City Brewing (@DruidCityBrew) May 17, 2018

For those, who've managed to avoid all Avengers talk — that's pretty impressive in itself — the gauntlet holds six infinity gems that play a huge role in the plot.

Well, Saban's Gauntlet wears the many Alabama national championship rings.

"I thought it was particularly poignant with the timing of the movie, how it's breaking records and everything, and also Alabama being listed as one of the most hated teams in college football," Druid City Brewing co-owner Bo Hicks told AL.com.

The bar has had fun with the coach before, turning him into an American Gothic style mural called "Alabama Gothic." It also auctioned off a Jello-O mold of Saban's face for charity.