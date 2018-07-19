North Carolina could be without up to a dozen football players this upcoming seasons after the school self-reported NCAA violations for selling university-issued shoes and athletic gear, reports WRAL.

According to the report, UNC reported the violations in February, which were deemed secondary in nature.

"We have high expectations of all of our students, coaches and staff, and we expect everyone to abide by and embrace team and NCAA rules," UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham said in the statement. "We are disappointed when we fall short, and we always strive to get better.

When we became aware of a situation within the football program, we self-reported what the NCAA deemed to be a secondary violation. I worked closely with Chancellor Folt and Coach Fedora to address this issue from an NCAA, University and Department of Athletics perspective, and we have taken appropriate disciplinary action."

The Tar Heels are entering their seventh season under head coach Larry Fedora. North Carolina went 3–9 and 1-7 in the ACC.