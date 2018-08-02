Restaurant Chain Bob Evans Halts Relationship With Urban Meyer

The restaurant chain Bob Evans is suspending its partnership with Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer. 

By Charlotte Carroll
August 02, 2018

The restaurant chain Bob Evans is suspending its partnership with Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer after he was placed on paid administrative leave Wednesday, reports USA Today.

The chain announced the endorsement deal just days ago, calling Meyer the chain's "head breakfast coach." Meyer was expected to appear in TV, radio and digital ads. 

"At Bob Evans, we believe strongly in the family first values upon which the company was founded," the company said in a statement, according to USA Today. "Bob Evans Restaurants is suspending the current partnership with Urban Meyer and removing all related content pending the results of the official Ohio State University investigation."

Meyer was placed on leave while the university investigates whether he knew about domestic violence allegations against former assistant coach Zach Smith.

Smith was fired July 23 after reports surfaced that his ex-wife filed an order of protection against him. 

Meyer told reporters at Big Ten media days on July 24 that he knew nothing about the allegations. But Brett McMurphy reported Wednesday that Meyer had knowledge of the allegations. 

Meyer had led the Buckeyes to a 73–8 record since he took over the program in 2012. Ohio State won the 2014 national championship.

