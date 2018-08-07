The Roanoke Times filed a lawsuit Tuesday morning in a U.S. District Court in Roanoke against former Virginia Tech football reporter Andy Bitter over rights to his Twitter account, per the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

The Times is asking a judge to force the former Times reporter to turn over the right to his Twitter handle, @AndyBitterVT, claiming that the paper owns the account. The lawsuit will determine who is the rightful owner of the acocunt and its associated followers.

The lawsuit cites the precedent that Bitter inherited the handle from a former reporter, Kyle Tucker, to promote the paper's Virginia Tech coverage. It also alleges that Bitter signed an acknowledgement that the account was company property upon inheriting it.

Bitter left the Roanoke Times to join The Athletic. When he left the paper in July, Bitter allegedly refused to hand the account back to the Times and instead has been using it to promote his work for The Athletic.

He covered Virginia Tech football for the Times form 2011 until spring of 2018.