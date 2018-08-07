Newspaper Sues Ex-Virginia Tech Football Reporter Over Twitter Account

The Roanoke Times filed a lawsuit Tuesday morning in a U.S. District Court against former Virginia Tech football reporter over rights to his Twitter account.

By Emily Caron
August 07, 2018

The Roanoke Times filed a lawsuit Tuesday morning in a U.S. District Court in Roanoke against former Virginia Tech football reporter Andy Bitter over rights to his Twitter account, per the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

The Times is asking a judge to force the former Times reporter to turn over the right to his Twitter handle, @AndyBitterVT, claiming that the paper owns the account. The lawsuit will determine who is the rightful owner of the acocunt and its associated followers.

The lawsuit cites the precedent that Bitter inherited the handle from a former reporter, Kyle Tucker, to promote the paper's Virginia Tech coverage. It also alleges that Bitter signed an acknowledgement that the account was company property upon inheriting it. 

Bitter left the Roanoke Times to join The Athletic. When he left the paper in July, Bitter allegedly refused to hand the account back to the Times and instead has been using it to promote his work for The Athletic. 

He covered Virginia Tech football for the Times form 2011 until spring of 2018. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)