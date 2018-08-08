Baylor Denies Considering Self-Imposing 2018 Bowl Ban

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Baylor could be facing stiff sanctions from the NCAA for the university's sexual abuse scandal under Art Briles.

By Scooby Axson
August 08, 2018

Officials at Baylor University are denying the football program is considering a bowl ban for this upcoming season amid an NCAA investigation into the school's athletic program.

The Fort Worth Star–Telegram reported Tuesday that the NCAA's probe "has taken a left turn” where Baylor is being advised by lawyers to impose sanctions, including a 2018 postseason ban.

“It is irresponsible to report that Baylor is considering a football bowl ban for the 2018 season when in fact the NCAA investigation into the prior football staff and previous athletics administration remains active and ongoing," Baylor said in a statement. “Additionally, it is premature to speculate as to what the University’s sanctions will be at this point in time.”

According to the report, the NCAA has already interviewed former football coach Art Briles, former president Ken Starr and former athletic director Ian McCaw.

Briles was fired in May 2016 by Baylor after an investigation by a Philadelphia law firm Pepper Hamilton found the school botched several sexual assault cases, including some involving football players, and maintained the school conducted business as if they were "above the rules."

The NCAA has been investigating Baylor for more than a year to get to the bottom of a scandal that has engulfed the university.

Baylor has settled five Title IX lawsuits, and more than a dozen other former students who have said they were sexually assaulted have pending lawsuits against the school.

The school also faces ongoing federal civil rights investigations and a state criminal investigation conducted by the Texas Rangers.

Last season, The Bears finished went 1-11 under first-year coach Matt Rhule. Baylor was picked to finish ninth in the 10–team Big 12 conference this season.

