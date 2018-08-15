Report: TCU Loses DT Blacklock to Season-Ending Injury

A person with knowledge of the situation said Wednesday night that Blacklock was injured during non-contact work in a recent practice.

August 15, 2018

FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU has lost standout defensive tackle Ross Blacklock to a season-ending Achilles injury.

A person with knowledge of the situation said Wednesday night that Blacklock was injured during non-contact work in a recent practice. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there was no announcement from the school about the injury.

The 6-foot-4, 329-pound Blacklock had 27 tackles with two sacks as a redshirt freshman for the Horned Frogs last season. The big, athletic defensive tackle started all 14 games, and had two tackles for loss against Stanford in the Alamo Bowl.

TCU, which made it to the Big 12 championship game last season, opens this season at home Sept. 1 against SWAC team Southern University.

