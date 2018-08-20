Alabama Tops AP Preseason Top 25 Poll For Third Consecutive Year

The Crimson Tide take the No. 1 spot with Clemson and Georgia rounding out the top three.

By Emily Caron
August 20, 2018

Alabama is No. 1 in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll for the third consecutive year with 1,505 points. The Crimson Tide are coming off of a 13-1 season that ended with a national title.

The Top 25 is determined by voter rankings for college football's best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first place vote, 24 for second place and so on through to the 25th team, which receives one point, per AP. The team with the highest point total leads the rankings.

Clemson followed Alabama with 1,476 points. Georgia finished third before Wisconsin and Ohio State rounded out the preseason top five.

The Big Ten and SEC led the way with five teams each making the Top 25 preseason poll. The ACC, Pac-12 and Big 12 followed with four.

The college football season set to kick off the weekend of Aug. 25. The second poll will be released ahead of Week 2.

View the full poll here:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Georgia

4. Wisconsin

5. Ohio State

6. Washington

7. Oklahoma

8. Miami (FL)

9. Auburn

10. Penn State

11. Michigan State

12. Notre Dame

13. Stanford

14. Michigan

15. USC

16. TCU

17. West Virginia

18. Mississippi State

19. Florida State

20. Virginia Tech

21. UCF

22. Boise State

23. Texas

24. Oregon

25. LSU

