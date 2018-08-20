Wisconsin Wide Receiver Quintez Cephus Charged With Sexual Assault, Suspended From Team

The Wisconsin wide receiver was charged with two felony counts of sexual assault.

By Associated Press
August 20, 2018

MADISON, Wis. — The Latest on Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus, who has taken a leave of absence from the team (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

Wisconsin has suspended Quintez Cephus after authorities charged the wide receiver with two felony counts of sexual assault.

The Dane County District Attorney’s Office has charged Quintez Cephus with third-degree sexual assault and second-degree sex assault of an intoxicated victim. Madison police say Cephus is accused of assaulting two women on April 22.

Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez says Cephus is suspended from competition and practice pending the “availability of further information relating to the case.”

Cephus had already taken a leave of absence from the team on Saturday. He posted in a tweet that he believed that prosecutors intended to file criminal charges against him stemming from an incident in April involving what he called a “consensual relationship.”

Cephus denied any wrongdoing and said he has been wrongfully accused.

4 p.m.

Police are releasing more details in the investigation into Quintez Cephus after the Wisconsin wide receiver was charged with third-degree sexual assault and second-degree sex assault of an intoxicated victim, both felonies.

Madison police say they interviewed a woman at an emergency room on April 22 who said she was the victim of a sexual assault at Cephus’ apartment. Police say they learned early in the investigation that a second woman was also in the apartment that same day and she said she was also the victim of sexual assault.

The 20-year-old Cephus is due to make his first court appearance on Thursday.

Cephus tweeted Saturday that he was taking a leave of absence from the team because he believed prosecutors intended to file criminal charges against him.

Cephus denied any wrongdoing and said he has been wrongfully accused.

3:25 p.m.

Authorities in Wisconsin have charged Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus with third-degree sexual assault and second-degree sex assault of an intoxicated victim, both felonies.

Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne filed the charges. The 20-year-old Cephus is due to make his first court appearance on Thursday.

Cephus posted in a tweet late Saturday that he was taking a leave of absence from the team because he believed prosecutors intended to file criminal charges against him for an incident in April involving what he calls a “consensual relationship.”

Cephus didn’t specify what he is accused of but denied any wrongdoing and said he has been wrongfully accused.

