Weekly Tip Sheet: The Complete Printable Betting Guide to College Football's Week 1 Games

Need the best preparation available to help you analyze every college football game this weekend? SI has you covered with the betting guide that winners use. 

By Scott Gramling
August 29, 2018

The first full week of college football is finally here, and Sports Illustrated is introducing a new weekly Tip Sheet to help you prepare for each week's games. The comprehensive, printable PDF guide gives you everything you need to know about 43 of the biggest Week 1 college football games, highlighting Best Bets and giving you analytical looks at each week's matchups. 

Get informed with our weekly Tip Sheet before placing your bets. Because the best fall weekends are the ones that are most profitable.

For best viewing results (desktop): Click 'Open' above in the bottom right corner, download the PDF and print out the complete guide.

