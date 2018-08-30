How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Missouri State Online: Live Stream, TV Channel, Broadcast Info

Here's how to watch Oklahoma State vs. Missouri State on Thursday, Aug. 30. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 30, 2018

Oklahoma State will begin its 2018 campaign on Thursday night by hosting Missouri State at T. Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. ET.

The Cowboys enter 2018 looking to build off last season's 10–3 effort. They finished third in the Big 12 Conference. Oklahoma State will be tasked with replacing quarterback Mason Rudolph, turning the offense over to redshirt senior Taylor Cornelius. 

Head coach Mike Gundy will still keep a key component from his 2017 attack, with running back Justice Hill returning for his junior season. Hill rushed for 1467 yards last year, adding 16 total touchdowns.

Here's how to watch Thursday night's matchup. 

Game time: Thursday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FuboTV. You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next Three Games:

Oklahoma State: vs. South Alabama (9/8), vs. Boise State (9/15), vs. Texas Tech (9/22)

Missouri State: vs. Lincoln University (9/6), vs. Northern Arizona (9/15), vs. Illinois State (9/29)

