How to Watch Furman vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Here's how to watch Furman vs. Clemson on Sept. 1. 

By Charlotte Carroll
September 01, 2018

No. 2 Clemson opens the season with a game against Furman on Saturday in South Carolina. 

Last year, the Tigers went 12–2  and 7–1 in the ACC. The Tigers lost to Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Clemson has two possible quarterback contenders in last year's starter Kelly Bryant and freshman Trevor Lawrence. While head coach Dabo Sweeney named Bryant as the starter, it is possible both will play. 

The Tigers will be looking to get back into the College Football Playoff for the fourth year in a row. 

Furman went 8–5 last season and finished second in the Southern Conference.

How to Watch

Time: Saturday, Sept. 1, 12:20 p.m. EST

TV channel: ACCN

Live stream: Watch AAC

Next Three Games:

Furman: at Texas A&M (9/8), vs. Georgia Southern (9/15), at Georgia Tech (9/22)

Clemson: vs. Elon (9/8), vs. Colgate (9/15), at Virginia (9/22)

