No. 3 Georgia opens the season against Austin Peay at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 1.

Last year, the Bulldogs went 13-2 (7-1 SEC) and beat Oklahoma in a 54-48 overtime victory in the Rose Bowl. Some key players from last year's roster are returning, including quarterback Jake Fromm and running backs D'Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield.

Georgia will be looking to get back into the College Football Playoff in 2018.

Austin Peay went 8-4 in the Ohio Valley Conference last season.

How to Watch Saturday's Game:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 1

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Next Three Games:

Georgia: at South Carolina (9/8), vs. Middle Tenn. (9/15), at Missouri (9/22)

Austin Peay: at Presbyterian (9/8), vs. Morehead State (9/15), at TN-Martin (9/22)