How to Watch Georgia vs. Austin Peay: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Georgia vs. Austin Peay on Saturday, Sept. 1.

By Jenna West
September 01, 2018

No. 3 Georgia opens the season against Austin Peay at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 1.

Last year, the Bulldogs went 13-2 (7-1 SEC) and beat Oklahoma in a 54-48 overtime victory in the Rose Bowl. Some key players from last year's roster are returning, including quarterback Jake Fromm and running backs D'Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield.

Georgia will be looking to get back into the College Football Playoff in 2018.

College Football
Preseason Power Rankings: The Hype and Reality Behind 2018's Top Teams

Austin Peay went 8-4 in the Ohio Valley Conference last season.

How to Watch Saturday's Game:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 1

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Next Three Games:

Georgia: at South Carolina (9/8), vs. Middle Tenn. (9/15), at Missouri (9/22)

Austin Peay: at Presbyterian (9/8), vs. Morehead State (9/15), at TN-Martin (9/22)

