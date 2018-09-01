The Bears received a significant boost in their Super Bowl odds on Saturday, going from 100–1 to 40–1, per Westgate Las Vegas's Jeff Sherman.

Chicago's over/under also jumped a full game, going from 6.5 to 7.5 wins.

Chicago's jump can be attributed to the addition of All-Pro linebacker Khalil Mack. The Bears acquired Mack on Saturday morning in a trade with the Raiders, sending Oakland two first round picks in the deal.

Mack joins an already-stout Bears defense, one that allowed just 20 points per game in 2017. The Buffalo product will bring 40.5 career sacks to Chicago along with three Pro Bowls and the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year Award.

The Bears will open their 2018 campaign at Lambeau Field against the Packers. Kickoff on Sept. 9 is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET.