Texas Tech wide receiver T.J. Vasher has an early entry for catch of the year on Saturday when he hauled in a one-hand grab in the first quarter against Ole Miss.

The redshirt sophomore channeled his inner Odell Beckham Jr. with the reception. He leaped over a Rebels defender to make the sideline reception.

You can watch Vasher's catch below:

Vasher entered 2018 after a 29-reception campaign in 2017. More catches like the one above and he'll surpass his 2017 total with ease.