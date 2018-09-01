Watch: Texas Tech's T.J. Vasher Has an Early Contender for Catch of the Year

The Red Raiders wideout went full Odell Beckham with a sideline grab. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 01, 2018

Texas Tech wide receiver T.J. Vasher has an early entry for catch of the year on Saturday when he hauled in a one-hand grab in the first quarter against Ole Miss. 

The redshirt sophomore channeled his inner Odell Beckham Jr. with the reception. He leaped over a Rebels defender to make the sideline reception. 

You can watch Vasher's catch below: 

 

Vasher entered 2018 after a 29-reception campaign in 2017. More catches like the one above and he'll surpass his 2017 total with ease.

