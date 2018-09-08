Kansas Knocks Off Central Michigan to Snap Nine-Year, 46-Game Road Losing Streak

Quickly

  • Babies born on Sept. 13, 2009 had never seen Kansas win a football game on the road. Until now.
By Scooby Axson
September 08, 2018

Snapchat, Uber, iPads and Instagram. These wonderful things that are now a part of everyday life did not exist on Sept. 12, 2009, the last time Kansas won a football game away from Lawrence. One week after an embarrassing overtime loss to Nicholls that put David Beaty in the crosshairs to be one of the first coaches fired this season, the Jayhawks beat Central Michigan 31–7 in Mount Pleasant, snapping a 46-game road losing streak.

The win over the Chippewas was also Kansas’s first against any FBS opponent since it beat Texas at home in 2016.

The futility of the Kansas football program has been well documented. Since Mark Mangino resigned after the 2009 season amid allegations of player mistreatment, Turner Gill, Charlie Weis, interim Clint Bowen and now current head coach David Beaty have been unable to jumpstart the program, making many Jayhawks fans long for basketball season in early September.

The Jayhawks had won 15 total games this decade, and Beaty came into the game Saturday against Central Michigan with a 3–34 record as head coach.

Kansas sprinted out to a 21–0 lead, thanks to a 31-yard touchdown pass from Peyton Bender to Kerr Johnson, Jr. and two touchdown runs from freshman Pooka Williams, Jr. Williams, a 5'8" four-star recruit from Louisiana, finished with 125 yards. 

The jubliant Jayhawks slammed the door on Central Michigan when Shakial Taylor took his first career interception, one of five turnovers Kansas forced, 55 yards to the house on the first play of the fourth quarter to make it 28–7. 

A two-game winning streak isn’t out of the question as Rutgers pays a visit to Memorial Stadium next week before the gantlet of the Big 12 schedule begins with a road trip to Baylor. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)