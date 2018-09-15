How to Watch Alabama vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Alabama vs. Ole Miss on Saturday, Sept. 15.

By Emily Caron
September 15, 2018

The Ole Miss Rebels will host the top-ranked Crimson Tide in a Saturday night SEC showdown.

The Rebels boast the country's best receiving corps as evidenced by the 123 points Ole Miss's offense has scored in the first two weeks. Ole Miss started the season with a 47–27 win over Texas Tech and then a 76–41 win against Southern Illinois.

Alabama's highly touted secondary will serve as the Rebels toughest test of 2018 so far. Alabama opened the year with a 51–14 win against Louisville and then beat Arkansas State 57–7.

Both teams are 2-0 on the season.

How to watch:

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Watch live via fuboTV with a 7-day free trial or stream with WatchESPN.

Next three games:

Ole Miss: vs. Kent State (9/22), at LSU (9/29), vs. Louisiana-Monroe (10/6)

Alabama: vs. Texas A&M (9/22), vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (9/29), at Arkansas (10/6)

