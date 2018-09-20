Week 4 of the college football season will start Thursday, Sept. 20 with Tulsa at Temple. The Friday night primetime slate features Florida Atlantic at No. 16 UCF, No. 10 Penn State at Illinois and wraps up with Washington State at USC.

Several top 25 teams will play other nationally ranked opponents this weekend, with No. 22 Texas A&M playing at No. 1 Alabama on Saturday afternoon before No. 7 Stanford takes on No. 20 Oregon in a nighttime Pac-12 showdown.

No. 18 Wisconsin looks to bounce back after a devastating Week 3 loss at the hands of BYU, now ranked at No. 25, to re-enter playoff contention conversation. 13 of the top-25 teams remain undefeated going into the weekend.

Check out times and TV channels for all of the FBS games taking place Week 4 below.

Thursday, Sept. 20

• 7:30 p.m. Tulsa at Temple (ESPN)

Friday, Sept. 21

• 7 p.m. Florida Atlantic at No. 16 UCF (ESPN)

• 9 p.m. No. 10 Penn State at Illinois (FS1)

• 10:30 p.m. Washington State at USC (ESPN)

Saturday, Sept. 22

• Noon No. 2 Georgia at Missouri (ESPN)

• Noon No. 8 Notre Dame at Wake Forest (ABC)

• Noon Nebraska at No. 19 Michigan (FS1)

• Noon No. 23 Boston College at Purdue (ESPN2)

• Noon Kent State at Ole Miss (SEC Network)

• Noon Buffalo at Rutgers (BTN)

• Noon Minnesota at Maryland (BTN)

• Noon Akron at Iowa State (No TV channel listed)

• Noon Ohio at Cincinnati (ESPNU)

• Noon Nevada at Toledo (CBSSN)

• Noon Navy at SMU (ESPNews)

• 12:20 p.m. Pittsburg at North Carolina (ACC Network)

• 12:30 p.m. Louisville at Virginia (ACC Network)

• 2 p.m. Western Michigan at Georgia State (ESPN+)

• 3:00 p.m. Miami (OH) at Bowling Green (ESPN+)

• 3:00 p.m. Western Kentucky at Ball State (ESPN3)

• 3:00 p.m. Illinois State at Colorado State (No TV channel listed)

• 3:00 p.m. Maine at Central Michigan (ESPN+)

• 3:30 p.m. No. 22 Texas A&M at No. 1 Alabama (CBS)

• 3:30 p.m. No. 3 Clemson at Georgia Tech (ABC)

• 3:30 p.m. Tulane at No. 4 Ohio State (BTN)

• 3:30 p.m. Kansas State at No. 12 West Virginia (ESPN)

• 3:30 p.m. No. 13 Virginia Tech at Old Dominion (CBSSN)

• 3:30 p.m. Florida International at No. 21 Miami (ESPNU)

• 3:30 p.m. Gardner-Webb at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

• 3:30 p.m. Charlotte at UMass (No TV channel listed)

• 3:30 p.m. North Carolina Central at Duke (ACC Network)

• 3:30 p.m.Northern Illinois at Florida State(ESPNU)

• 3:30 p.m. Kansas at Baylor (FS1)

• 4 p.m. Arizona at Oregon State (Pac-12 Network)

• 4 p.m. South Carolina at Vanderbilt (SEC Network)

• 4 p.m. UConn at Syracuse (ESPNews)

• 4:30 p.m. No. 17 TCU at Texas (Fox)

• 6 p.m. McNeese at No. 25 BYU (ESPN3)

• 6 p.m. North Texas at Liberty (ESPN3)

• 7 p.m. Army at No. 5 Oklahoma (No TV channel listed)

• 7 p.m. Louisiana Tech at No. 6 LSU (ESPNU)

• 7 p.m. No. 14 Mississippi State at Kentucky (ESPN2)

• 7 p.m. Texas Tech at No. 15 Oklahoma State (FS1)

• 7 p.m. Rice at Southern Mississippi (ESPN3)

• 7 p.m. Texas State at UTSA (ESPN+)

• 7 p.m. UNLV at Arkansas State (ESPN3)

• 7 p.m. Coastal Carolina at Louisiana (ESPN+)

• 7 p.m. Troy at UL Monroe (ESPN+)

• 7 p.m. NC State at Marshall (CBSSN)

• 7 p.m. Florida at Tennessee (ESPN)

• 7:30 p.m. Arkansas at No. 9 Auburn (SEC Network)

• 7:30 p.m. No. 24 Michigan State at Indiana (BTN)

• 7:30 p.m. New Mexico State at UTEP (ESPN3)

• 8 p.m. No. 7 Stanford at No. 20 Oregon (ABC)

• 8 p.m. East Carolina at South Florida (ESPNews)

• 8 p.m. Texas Southern at Houston (ESPN3)

• 8 p.m. South Alabama at Memphis (ESPN3)

• 8:30 p.m. No. 18 Wisconsin at Iowa (Fox)

• 10:30 p.m. Arizona State at No. 10 Washington (ESPN)

• 10:30 p.m. Air Force at Utah State (ESPN2)

• 10:30 p.m. Eastern Michigan at San Diego State (CBSSN)

• 11:59 p.m. Duquesne at Hawaii (No TV channel listed)