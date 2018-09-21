How to Watch Washington State vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Washington State vs. USC on Friday, Sept. 21.

By Emily Caron
September 21, 2018

Washington State will visit USC on Friday, Sept. 21 for a Pac-12 game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. 

The Cougars (3-0) took down Eastern Washington last weekend 59-24. USC will be Washington State's first Pac-12 opponent of the season.

The Trojans (1-2), fell  the top-25 after a 37-13 loss at Texas on Saturday. The Longhorns handed the Trojans their second loss of the season on the heels of a Week 2 loss at Stanford. After true freshman QB JT Daniels struggled on the road, USC looks to secure another win at home this weekend.

Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. 

How to watch:

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Watch online with WatchESPN.

Next three games:

Washington State: vs. Utah (9/29), at Oregon State (10/6), vs. Oregon (10/20)

USC: at Arizona (9/29), vs. Colorado (10/13), at Utah (10/20)

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)