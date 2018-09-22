No. 14 Mississippi State will visit the Kentucky Wildcats in an SEC showdown on Saturday.

The Wildcats are 3-0 on the season after upsetting then-ranked Florida in Week 2 to snap a 31-game losing streak to the Gators and dominating Murray State in Week 3. Kentucky faces their second top-25 team this weekend when they host Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs also enter the matchup 3-0 after three weeks of play. Mississippi State is a two-touchdown favorite, but an improving Kentucky team is off to their second consecutive 3-0 start since coach Mark Stoops took over the program in 2013.

The Wildcats will be Mississippi State's toughest test of the season so far.

How to watch:

Time: 7:00 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: Stream online with WatchESPN.

Next three games:

Mississippi State: vs. Florida (9/29), vs. Auburn (10/6), at LSU (10/20)

Kentucky: vs. South Carolina (9/29), at Texas A&M (10/6), vs. Vanderbilt (10/20)