How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Mississippi State vs. Kentucky on Saturday, Sept. 22.

By Emily Caron
September 22, 2018

No. 14 Mississippi State will visit the Kentucky Wildcats in an SEC showdown on Saturday. 

The Wildcats are 3-0 on the season after upsetting then-ranked Florida in Week 2 to snap a 31-game losing streak to the Gators and dominating Murray State in Week 3. Kentucky faces their second top-25 team this weekend when they host Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs also enter the matchup 3-0 after three weeks of play. Mississippi State is a two-touchdown favorite, but an improving Kentucky team is off to their second consecutive 3-0 start since coach Mark Stoops took over the program in 2013.

The Wildcats will be Mississippi State's toughest test of the season so far.

How to watch:

Time: 7:00 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: Stream online with WatchESPN.

Next three games: 

Mississippi State: vs. Florida (9/29), vs. Auburn (10/6), at LSU (10/20)

Kentucky: vs. South Carolina (9/29), at Texas A&M (10/6), vs. Vanderbilt (10/20)

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)