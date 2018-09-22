How to watch Mississippi State vs. Kentucky on Saturday, Sept. 22.
No. 14 Mississippi State will visit the Kentucky Wildcats in an SEC showdown on Saturday.
The Wildcats are 3-0 on the season after upsetting then-ranked Florida in Week 2 to snap a 31-game losing streak to the Gators and dominating Murray State in Week 3. Kentucky faces their second top-25 team this weekend when they host Mississippi State.
The Bulldogs also enter the matchup 3-0 after three weeks of play. Mississippi State is a two-touchdown favorite, but an improving Kentucky team is off to their second consecutive 3-0 start since coach Mark Stoops took over the program in 2013.
The Wildcats will be Mississippi State's toughest test of the season so far.
How to watch:
Time: 7:00 p.m.
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: Stream online with WatchESPN.
Next three games:
Mississippi State: vs. Florida (9/29), vs. Auburn (10/6), at LSU (10/20)
Kentucky: vs. South Carolina (9/29), at Texas A&M (10/6), vs. Vanderbilt (10/20)