Week 5 of the college football season starts Thursday night as ACC opponents North Carolina and No. 16 Miami face off.

The season has already been full of unexpected twists and turns, from Nebraska starting 0-3 for the first time since 1945 to a top-10 Wisconsin falling to a then-unranked BYU in Week 3. Week 5 means more exciting matchups and even tougher tests.

The stakes are high as the season continues to progress and we've got you covered with the top matchups on tap for this weekend, followed by the complete Week 5 schedule.

Saturday, Noon Slate

No. 1 Alabama headlines Saturday's noon slate as they host Louisiana. No. 12 West Virginia takes on No. 25 Texas Tech at the same time, while the rest of the top-25 matchups take place under the lights. The Mountaineers and the 25-ranked Red Raiders are two of the Big 12's best teams, but for entirely different reasons. Texas Tech boasts the conference's most prolific offense averaging 623 yards and 52 points per game while West Virginia dominates defensively, giving up the least number of points per game in the nation at just 12.3.

Saturday, 7 p.m. Slate

Saturday night is full of good football. Virginia Tech looks to re-enter the top-25 after a shocking loss to Old Dominion in Week 4 sent them into unranked territory. The Hokies take on No. 22 Duke in an ACC clash at 7 p.m. ET, just before No. 4 Ohio State and No. 9 Penn State faceoff in a highly anticipated Big Ten rivarly game at Beaver Stadium at 7:30 p.m. This is the first time both the Nittany Lions and the Buckeyes will put an undefeated record on the line since 1998. A total of just four points decided the last two meetings betweeen the border state rivals. Saturday night is sure to be a worthwhile showdown between the two.

At the same time, two other unbeaten teams will clash as No. 7 Stanford heads to South Bend to take on No. 8 Notre Dame for the Legends Trophy. Kick off is also set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Stanford has had posession of the trophy since 2015 after three straight wins over Notre Dame. Saturday marks the first time the teams will meet while both are ranked in the AP top-10.

Saturday, Late Evening Slate

On the West Coast No. 20 BYU plays at No. 11 Washington before No. 19 Oregon faces off against No. 24 California. Kickoff is slated for 8:30 p.m. ET and 10:30 p.m. ET respectively. BYU emerged as a ranked contender after upsetting Wisconsin 24-21 in Week 3. After an easy 30-3 win over McNeese St in Week 4, No. 11 Washington will test just how good BYU actually is this season. Cal will kick off conference play against Oregon this weekend as the Ducks attempt to regain their footing in the Pac-12 North.

Check out times and TV channels for all of the FBS games taking place in our complete Week 5 schedule below:

Thursday, Sept. 27

• 8 p.m. North Carolina at No. 16 Miami (ESPN)

Friday, Sept. 28

• 8 p.m. Memphis at Tulane (ESPN2)

• 9 p.m. UCLA at Colorado (FS1)

Saturday, Sept. 29

• Noon Louisiana at No. 1 Alabama(SEC Network)

• Noon Syracuse at No. 3 Clemson (ABC)

• Noon No. 12 West Virginia at No. 25 Texas Tech (ESPN2)

• Noon Central Michigan at No. 21 Michigan State (FS1)

• Noon Texas A&M at Arkansas (ESPN)

• Noon Indiana at Rutgers (BTN)

• Noon Army at Buffalo (CBSSN)

• Noon Oklahoma State at Kansas (No TV channel listed)

• Noon Temple at Boston College (ESPNU)

• Noon Bowling Green at Georgia Tech(ACC Network)

• 12:20 p.m. Virginia at NC State (ACC Network)



• 2 p.m. UMass at Ohio (ESPN3)

• 2 p.m. UL Monroe at Georgia State (ESPN+)

• 3:00 p.m. Kent State at Ball State (ESPN+)

• 3:30 p.m. Tennessee at No. 2 Georgia (CBS)

• 3:30 p.m. Baylor at No. 6 Oklahoma (ABC)

• 3:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at No. 13 UCF (ESPNU)

• 3:30 p.m. No. 18 Texas at Kansas State (FS1)

• 3:30 p.m. Cincinnati at UConn (CBSSN)

• 3:30 p.m. Old Dominion at East Carolina (ESPN3)

• 3:30 p.m. Coastal Carolina at Troy (ESPN3)

• 3:30 p.m. Western Michigan at Miami (OH) (ESPN+)

• 3:30 p.m. South Alabama at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

• 3:30 p.m. Rice at Wake Forest (ACC Network)

• 3:30 p.m. Purdue at Nebraska (BTN)

• 3:30 p.m. ;Florida State at Louisville (ESPN2)

• 4 p.m. Southern Mississippi at No. 10 Auburn (SEC Network)

• 4 p.m. Tennessee State at Vanderbilt (SEC Network)

• 4 p.m. Nevada at Air Force (ESPNews)

• 4:30 p.m. No. 14 Michigan at Northwestern (Fox)

• 6 p.m. Florida at No. 23 Mississippi State (ESPN)

• 6 p.m. Utah at Washington State (Pac-12 Network)

• 6 p.m. Liberty at New Mexico (No TV channel listed)

• 6 p.m. Arkansas State at Georgia Southern (ESPN+)

• 6 p.m. Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan (ESPN+)

• 7 p.m. Virginia Tech at No. 22 Duke (ESPN2)

• 7 p.m. Houston Baptist at SMU (ESPN3)

• 7 p.m. UTEP at UTSA (ESPN+)

• 7 p.m. Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee (No TV channel listed)

• 7 p.m. Boise State at Wyoming (CBSSN)

• 7 p.m. Hawaii at San Jose State (No TV channel listed)

• 7 p.m. Charlotte at UAB (ESPN3)

• 7 p.m. Iowa State at TCU (ESPNU)

• 7:30 p.m. No. 4 Ohio State at No. 9 Penn State (ABC)

• 7:30 p.m. No. 7 Stanford at No. 8 Notre Dame (NBC)

• 7:30 p.m. South Carolina at No. 17 Kentucky (SEC Network)

• 7:30 p.m. Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Florida International (ESPN+)

• 7:30 p.m. Louisiana Tech at North Texas (No TV channel listed)

• 7:30 p.m. Marshall at Western Kentucky (No TV channel listed)

• 8:30 p.m. No. 20 BYU at No. 11 Washington (Fox)

• 9 p.m. Ole Miss at No. 5 LSU (ESPN)

• 10 p.m. Oregon State at Arizona State(Pac-12 Network)

• 10:30 p.m. No. 19 Oregon at No. 24 California (FS1)

• 10:30 p.m. USC at Arizona (ESPN2)

• 10:30 p.m. Toledo at Fresno State (ESPNU)