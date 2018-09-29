LSU's defense will be put to the test when they take on Ole Miss and their explosive offense in a SEC West clash in Baton Rouge.

LSU is coming off a 38–21 win over Louisiana Tech and are 4-0 for the first time since 2015.

Part of the Tigers' success is taking care of the ball, as they have turned the ball over only once this season, tied for the nation's lead in fewest turnovers four weeks.

Ole Miss enters the game with the SEC's best passing offense, averaging 348 yards per game. The Rebels have two of conference's best receivers in A.J. Brown and D.K. Metcalf, who have almost 200 yards combined per game. LSU has beaten Ole Miss in three of the past four years.

How to watch:

Time: 9:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: The game is available on WatchESPN.

Next three games:

Ole Miss: vs. Louisiana-Monroe (10/6), at Arkansas (10/13), vs. Auburn (10/20)

LSU: at Florida (10/6), vs. Georgia (10/13), vs. Mississippi State (10/20)