How to Watch Ole Miss vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Ole Miss vs. LSU on Saturday, Sept. 29.

By Scooby Axson
September 29, 2018

LSU's defense will be put to the test when they take on Ole Miss and their explosive offense in a SEC West clash in Baton Rouge.

LSU is coming off a 38–21 win over Louisiana Tech and are 4-0 for the first time since 2015.

Part of the Tigers' success is taking care of the ball, as they have turned the ball over only once this season, tied for the nation's lead in fewest turnovers four weeks.

Ole Miss enters the game with the SEC's best passing offense, averaging 348 yards per game. The Rebels have two of conference's best receivers in A.J. Brown and D.K. Metcalf, who have almost 200 yards combined per game. LSU has beaten Ole Miss in three of the past four years.

How to watch:

Time: 9:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: The game is available on WatchESPN

Next three games:

Ole Miss: vs. Louisiana-Monroe (10/6), at Arkansas (10/13), vs. Auburn (10/20)

LSU: at Florida (10/6), vs. Georgia (10/13), vs. Mississippi State (10/20)

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)