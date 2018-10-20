No. 6 Michigan will play a rivalry game on the road when the team heads to Lansing on Saturday for a Big 10 matchup against No. 24 Michigan State.

The Wolverines (6–1) come into the game having moved up six spots in the AP Top 25 poll with a 38-31 statement win against Wisconsin. Running back Karan Higdon led the way with 105 rushing yards and one touchdown on 19 carries in the outing. Quarterback Seha Patterson added his own 90 yards rushing and a touchdown on the ground while also throwing for 124 yards.

Michigan State (4–2) also came out with a win last week by defeating No. 18 Penn State 21-17. Brian Lewerke went 24-of-52 for 259 yards and two touchdowns in the win, while running back La'Darius Jefferson rushed for 60 yards and another score.

The Wolverines are heavy favorites when they face an injury-riddled Spartan team. However, the last time the two went head-to-head, Michigan State pulled off a 14-10 win in Ann Arbor. Michigan has also lost 17 straight road games against ranked teams.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 20

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live online on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.