Notre Dame and Navy will open the 2020 season by returning to Dublin, Ireland for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium, the teams announced Thursday.

Leo Varadkar, the Prime Minister of Ireland, confirmed the announcement Thursday morning, adding that the two teams will play on Aug. 29, 2020, per the Irish Examiner. It will be be third meeting between the Fighting Irish and the Midshipmen to take place in Ireland, with the last meeting coming in 2012 when Notre Dame blew out Navy 50-10 in Dublin in a win that was later vacated.

Varadkar said he was excited for the return of college football to Ireland. The Notre Dame-Navy rivalry is one of five games Ireland plans to host by 2024.

“Over 35,000 fans travelled to Ireland when Notre Dame and Navy last met in Dublin in 2012 and we will warmly welcome them and many others back for the Aer Lingus College Football Classics,” Varadkar said. “Major games such as this one showcase Ireland as a location for international events and tournaments and put our world-leading hospitality and tourism sector front and centre. College football is one of the greatest spectacles in world sport and to bring it back to Ireland for a five-game series is wonderful news for Irish tourism and for sports fans."

The 2020 game was initially scheduled for MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The location change announcement comes ahead of the two teams meeting at San Diego's SDCCU Stadium on Saturday.

"I welcome the announcement that College Football is returning to the Aviva Stadium in Dublin in 2020 for a five-game programme," The Lord Mayor of Dublin, Nial Ring added. "Sporting events like the American College Football Series strengthen our ties with other great sporting nations and they showcase Dublin as a destination for hosting major international sporting events.”

Notre Dame and Navy will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 27 in San Diego.