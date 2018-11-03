No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 LSU meet on Saturday with major SEC and College Football Playoff implications on the line. These teams are no strangers to each other or to big stakes–the West division rivals have been going at each other for over a century.

Alabama and LSU have met 82 times dating back to 1895, including every year since 1964. Alabama has won 52 of those games, LSU has taken 25 and five have ended in ties. Alabama is riding a seven-game winning streak in the series heading into the 2018 matchup.

Outside of one stretch at the turn of the 21st century, Alabama has dominated this rivalry. The Tide went 27-8-1 against LSU from 1964 to 1999. However, the Tigers won seven of eight to begin the 2000s. Alabama coach Nick Saban is 13-4 as a head coach in this series: 4-1 during his time at LSU from 2000 to 2004 and 9-3 since he took over at Alabama in 2007.

The two teams met twice as the top-ranked teams in the country during the 2011 season. No. 1 LSU beat No. 2 Alabama 9-6 on Nov. 5, then Alabama won 21-0 in the BCS National Championship Game.

Below is the score of every game since 2000. Alabama leads the series 10-9 during that timespan.

Nov. 4, 2000 – LSU 30, Alabama 28 at Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, LA)

Nov. 3, 2001 – LSU 35, Alabama 21 at Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, AL)

Nov. 16, 2002 – Alabama 31, LSU 0 at Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, LA)

Nov. 15, 2003 – LSU 27, Alabama 3 at Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, AL)

Nov. 13, 2004 – LSU 26, Alabama 10 at Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, LA)

Nov. 12, 2005 – LSU 16, Alabama 13 at Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, AL)

Nov. 11, 2006 – LSU 28, Alabama 14 at Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, LA)

Nov. 3, 2007 – LSU 41, Alabama 34 at Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, AL)

Nov. 8, 2008 – Alabama 27, LSU 21 at Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, LA)

Nov. 7, 2009 – Alabama 24, LSU 15 at Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, AL)

Nov. 6, 2010 – LSU 24, Alabama 21 at Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, LA)

Nov. 5, 2011 – LSU 9, Alabama 6 at Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, AL)

Jan. 9, 2012 – Alabama 21, LSU 0 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, LA)

Nov. 3, 2012 – Alabama 21, LSU 17 at Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, LA)

Nov. 9, 2013 – Alabama 38, LSU 17 at Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, AL)

Nov. 8, 2014 – Alabama 20, LSU 13 at Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, LA)

Nov. 7, 2015 – Alabama 30, LSU 16 at Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, AL)

Nov. 5, 2016 – Alabama 10, LSU 0 at Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, LA)

Nov. 4, 2017 – Alabama 24, LSU 10 at Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, AL)