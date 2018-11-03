Best College GameDay Signs Live From Baton Rouge for Alabama vs. LSU

Check out the best signs from Saturday morning.

By Emily Caron
November 03, 2018

No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 LSU face off in a fierce rivalry game in Death Valley Saturday night. ESPN's College GameDay was on site in Baton Rouge Saturday morning ahead of the heated SEC showdown to capture all the magic that is Alabama-LSU.

The Crimson Tide (8-0) proudly claim the conference's top spot with a perfect 5-0 record in SEC play. Alabama can clinch the SEC West division title with a win.

The Tigers (7-1) are 4-1 in conference contests, sitting just behind Bama in the No. 2 slot. The Tide have taken the last seven meetings between the two programs, including a 24-10 win in Tuscaloosa last year.

ESPN's traveling road show couldn't miss Week 10's must-see matchup, broadcasting live for the fifth time in history before an LSU-Alabama game in Tiger Stadium. Saturday morning marked the 27th time GameDay has brought its show to Baton Rouge. 

Check out the best signs from Saturday morning: 

Kickoff between the Tigers and the Tide is set for 8 p.m. ET.

