No. 14 Penn State heads to the Big House for a Big Ten East showdown against No. 5 Michigan.

The Nittany Lions (6-2) hit the road after escaping with a 30–24 win over the No. 19 Hawkeyes at home. QB Trace McSorley completed 11-of-25 for 167 yards, one touchdown and one interception while second-string signal caller Tommy Stevens went 2-of-4 and ran for a touchdown of his own after stepping in for the Nittany Lions when McSorley went down with a minor injury. The starter returned later in the contest to lead Penn State to their sixth win of the season.

Michigan (7-1) enters the Week 10 matchup after a bitter rivalry game against Michigan State preceded a bye week. The Wolverines walked away with a 21-7 win as QB Shea Patterson completed 14-of-25 for 212 yards, connecting with Donovan Peoples-Jones and Nico Collins in the end zone for two passing touchdowns. Fullback Ben Mason secured another six points for Michigan on the ground.

The Wolverines are undefeated in conference play thus far, while the Nittany Lions are looking to secure just their third Big Ten win this weekend.

How to watch:

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN.