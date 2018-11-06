Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame Top College Football Playoff Rankings as LSU Drops

Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan are the four teams in position to qualify for the College Football Playoff.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 06, 2018

Alabama is ranked No. 1 in the second College Football Playoff rankings of the season.

Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan fill out the rest of the four-team playoff after Week 10, with updated rankings to be released every Tuesday from now until the end of the season.

No. 5 Georgia and No. 6 Oklahoma follow the top four.

Alabama has been ranked No. 1 in both the AP and USA Today Coaches' poll since the preseason and has made the playoff in every year of the format. The Crimson Tide beat LSU this weekend in Death Valley.

Check below for Week 11's full rankings

1. Alabama (9-0, SEC)

2. Clemson (9-0, ACC)

3. Notre Dame (9-0, Independent)

4. Michigan (8-1, Big Ten)

5. Georgia (8-1, SEC)

6. Oklahoma (8-1, Big 12)

7. LSU (7-2, SEC)

8. Washington State (8-1, Pac-12)

9. West Virginia (7-1, Big 12)

10. Ohio State (8-1, Big Ten)

11. Kentucky (7-2, SEC)

12. UCF (8-0, American)

13. Syracuse (7-2, ACC)

14. N.C. State (6-2, ACC)

15. Florida (6-3, SEC)

16. Mississippi State (6-3, SEC)

17. Boston College (7-2, ACC)

18. Michigan State (6-3, Big 10)

19. Texas (6-3, Big 12)

20. Penn State (6-2, Big Ten)

21. Iowa (6-3, Big Ten)

22. Iowa State (5-3, Big 12)

23. Fresno State (8-1, Mountain West)

24. Auburn (6-3, SEC)

25. Washington (7-3, Pac-12)

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)