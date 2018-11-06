Alabama is ranked No. 1 in the second College Football Playoff rankings of the season.

Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan fill out the rest of the four-team playoff after Week 10, with updated rankings to be released every Tuesday from now until the end of the season.

No. 5 Georgia and No. 6 Oklahoma follow the top four.

Alabama has been ranked No. 1 in both the AP and USA Today Coaches' poll since the preseason and has made the playoff in every year of the format. The Crimson Tide beat LSU this weekend in Death Valley.

Check below for Week 11's full rankings

1. Alabama (9-0, SEC)

2. Clemson (9-0, ACC)

3. Notre Dame (9-0, Independent)

4. Michigan (8-1, Big Ten)

5. Georgia (8-1, SEC)

6. Oklahoma (8-1, Big 12)

7. LSU (7-2, SEC)

8. Washington State (8-1, Pac-12)

9. West Virginia (7-1, Big 12)

10. Ohio State (8-1, Big Ten)

11. Kentucky (7-2, SEC)

12. UCF (8-0, American)

13. Syracuse (7-2, ACC)

14. N.C. State (6-2, ACC)

15. Florida (6-3, SEC)

16. Mississippi State (6-3, SEC)

17. Boston College (7-2, ACC)

18. Michigan State (6-3, Big 10)

19. Texas (6-3, Big 12)

20. Penn State (6-2, Big Ten)

21. Iowa (6-3, Big Ten)

22. Iowa State (5-3, Big 12)

23. Fresno State (8-1, Mountain West)

24. Auburn (6-3, SEC)

25. Washington (7-3, Pac-12)