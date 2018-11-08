The college football playoffs inch even closer as Week 11 kicks off. Week 11 of the college football season is upon us as the end of the season draws closer. ACC contests headline a light slate on Thursday and Friday before the weekend's must-watch matchups kick off on Saturday with TCU visiting Heisman candidate QB Will Grier and No. 9 West Virginia.

From rivalry games to touchdowns galore, there's a full slate of games Saturday to suit whatever your fancy. We've got you covered with the top games on tap, followed by the complete schedule for the weekend.

Saturday, Noon Slate

Several ranked teams start Saturday off for fans across the country as TCU takes on No. 9 West Virginia, No. 12 UCF hosts Navy and No. 15 Florida welcomes SEC foe South Carolina. Two Big Ten battles also take place at noon, with Wisconsin and No. 20 Penn State meeting at Beaver Stadium for the first time since the two teams, both in the middle of disappointing seasons, played for the Big Ten title in 2016. No. 10 Ohio State and No. 18 Michigan State also face off in one of four top-25 showdowns scheduled for Saturday. With the fall of all four of those Big Ten teams, No. 4 Michigan looks like the conference's only remaining hope of a College Football Playoff slot. The Wolverines face off against Rutgers at 3:30 to start the early afternoon games.

Saturday, Afternoon Slate

The early afternoon slate really gets exciting at 3:30 p.m. ET when No. 16 Mississippi State takes on the top-ranked Crimson Tide at Alabama, who enter Week 11 after a commanding win over LSU in Baton Rouge. The Bulldogs improved to 6-3 on the season after two straight wins, while Alabama sits still undefeated atop the SEC. An upset over Alabama seems unlikely after how they handled LSU last weekend, but you'll want to watch even on the off chance Mississippi State manages what many have deemed to be impossible, especially after they gave Alabama their biggest scare of the season in 2017, leading the Crimson Tide late into the fourth quarter until a touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts secured the win with just 25 seconds on the clock.

Flip on over to a few other exciting conference contests during commercial breaks: if you're big on offense you'll probably want to watch Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma, who face off in an intrastate rivarly game that's sure to be filled with touchdowns, or No. 11 Kentucky vs. Tennessee on the opposite side of the spectrum if two tough defenses is more your thing.

Saturday, Evening Slate

If you're looking for an intoxicating atmosphere, No. 24 Auburn at No. 5 Georgia at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday night is for you. The two teams will face off in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry game, headlining a must-watch primetime slate alongside the ACC's top teams, No. 2 Clemson and No. 17 Boston College, who face off at Death Valley at 8 p.m. ET in a battle for the Atlantic division. Both games are equally as enticing, with Georgia looking to leapfrog into the top-four to secure a playoff spot while the Tigers look to avoid an upset which could cost them the conference–and the playoffs.

Commerical break-worthy watches include Florida State, who travels to South Bend to take on No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 7 LSU at Arkansas or No. 19 Texas vs. Texas Tech at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Check out times and TV channels for all of the FBS games taking place in our complete Week 11 schedule below:

Thursday, Nov. 8

• 7:30 p.m. Wake Forest at No. 14 NC State (ESPN)

Friday, Nov. 9

• 7 p.m. Louisville at No. 13 Syracuse (ESPN2)

• 10:15 p.m. No. 23 Fresno State at Boise State (ESPN2)

Saturday, Nov. 10

• Noon TCU at No. 9 West Virginia (FS1)

• Noon No. 10 Ohio State at No. 18 Michigan State (FOX)

• Noon Navy at No. 12 UCF (ESPN2)

• Noon South Carolina at No. 15 Florida (ESPN)

• Noon Wisconsin at No. 20 Penn State (ABC)

• Noon Akron at Eastern Michigan (ESPN3)

• Noon Tulsa at Memphis (ESPNU)

• Noon SMU at UConn (ESPN3)

• Noon Kansas at Kansas State (No TV channel listed)

• Noon BYU at UMass (No TV channel listed)

• Noon Lafayette at Army (CBSSN)

• Noon Vanderbilt at Missouri (SEC Network)

• Noon Ole Miss at Texas A&M (CBS)

• Noon Illinois at Nebraska (BTN)

• Noon Maryland at Indiana (BTN)

• 12:20 p.m. North Carolina at Duke (ACC Network)

• 1 p.m. Troy at Georgia Southern (ESPN+)

• 2 p.m. North Texas at Old Dominion (ESPN3)

• 2 p.m. UCLA at Arizona State (Pac 12 Network)

• 2:30 p.m. Charlotte at Marshall (ESPN+)

• 3 p.m. Liberty at Virginia (ACC Network)

• 3 p.m. Middle Tennessee at UTEP (ESPN+)

• 3 p.m. Bowling Green at Central Michigan (ESPN+)

• 3:30 p.m. No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 1 Alabama (CBS)

• 3:30 p.m. No. 4 Michigan at Rutgers (BTN)

• 3:30 p.m. Oklahoma State at No. 6 Oklahoma (ABC)

• 3:30 p.m. No. 8 Washington State at Colorado (ESPN)

• 3:30 p.m. No. 11 Kentucky at Tennessee (SEC Network)

• 3:30 p.m. Northwestern at No. 21 Iowa (FOX)

• 3:30 p.m. Baylor at No. 22 Iowa State (FS1)

• 3:30 p.m. New Mexico at Air Force (CBSSN)

• 3:30 p.m. Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh (ESPNU)

• 3:30 p.m. Purdue at Minnesota (ESPN2)

• 4 p.m. San Jose State at Utah State (No TV channel listed)

• 4 p.m. Appalachian State at Texas State (ESPN3)

• 4 p.m. East Carolina at Tulane (ESPNews)

• 5 p.m. Western Kentucky at Florida Atlantic (No TV channel listed)

• 5 p.m. Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina (ESPN+)

• 5 p.m. Georgia State at Louisiana (ESPN+)

• 5 p.m. UL Monroe at South Alabama (ESPN+)

• 5:30 p.m. Oregon at Utah (Pac-12 Network)

• 7 p.m. No. 24 Auburn at No. 5 Georgia (ESPN)

• 7 p.m. Miami at Georgia Tech (ESPN2)

• 7 p.m. Florida International at UTSA (ESPN+)

• 7 p.m. Rice at Louisiana Tech (ESPN+)

• 7 p.m. Temple at Houston (CBSSN)

• 7 p.m. South Florida at Cincinnati (ESPNU)

• 7:30 p.m. Florida State at No. 3 Notre Dame (NBC)

• 7:30 p.m. No. 7 LSU at Arkansas (SEC Network)

• 7:30 p.m. No. 19 Texas at Texas Tech (FOX)

• 7:30 p.m. Southern Mississippi at UAB (beIN)

• 8 p.m. No. 2 Clemson at No. 17 Boston College (ABC)

• 9 p.m. Oregon State at Stanford (Pac 12 Network)

• 10:30 p.m. California at USC (ESPN)

• 10:30 p.m. UNLV at San Diego State (ESPN2)

• 10:30 p.m. Colorado State at Nevada (ESPNU)