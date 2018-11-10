Best College GameDay Signs Live from Chesnut Hill for Boston College vs. Clemson

Check out the best signs from Saturday morning.

By Emily Caron
November 10, 2018

ESPN's College GameDay broadcast was live from Stokes Lawn in Chesnut Hill on Saturday morning ahead of the ACC showdown between No. 17 Boston College and No. 2 Clemson.

The ACC's top competitors will face off in a battle for the Atlantic division Saturday night. A win for the Eagles could cost cost the Tigers the conference–and the playoffs. College GameDay was in Massachussets for all the action, broadcasting live from their second Clemson game this season. The traveling road show also televised the Tigers' two-point Week 2 win over Texas A&M.

It marks the third time that the College GameDay crew has come to Chestnut Hill and the first time in nine years. The show last broadcast from Boston College on Oct. 3, 2009, when the Eagles beat Florida State, 28-21, at Alumni Stadium. 

Check out the best signs from Saturday morning: 

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.

