ESPN's College GameDay broadcast was live from Stokes Lawn in Chesnut Hill on Saturday morning ahead of the ACC showdown between No. 17 Boston College and No. 2 Clemson.

The ACC's top competitors will face off in a battle for the Atlantic division Saturday night. A win for the Eagles could cost cost the Tigers the conference–and the playoffs. College GameDay was in Massachussets for all the action, broadcasting live from their second Clemson game this season. The traveling road show also televised the Tigers' two-point Week 2 win over Texas A&M.

It marks the third time that the College GameDay crew has come to Chestnut Hill and the first time in nine years. The show last broadcast from Boston College on Oct. 3, 2009, when the Eagles beat Florida State, 28-21, at Alumni Stadium.

Check out the best signs from Saturday morning:

Well this is awkward pic.twitter.com/biZtl7MyKT — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 10, 2018

@CollegeGameDay You got to find this sign. Best sign of the day!! @paulgillam pic.twitter.com/qZuy9VEnUn — Will Warren - Boris (@willwarren313) November 10, 2018

“Dabo takes the B-Line” — if he did he probably won’t get there in time for game day. #CLEMvsBC #GameDaySigns pic.twitter.com/Ob4I7QglJL — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 10, 2018

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.