How to Watch LSU vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch No. 9 LSU and Arkansas in a primetime SEC matchup on Saturday, Nov. 10.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 10, 2018

Arkansas hosts No. 9 LSU and in a primetime SEC matchup on Saturday, Nov. 10. Kickoff from Tiger Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

LSU (7-2, 4-2) is coming off a highly anticipated match against Alabama in Death Valley. But the Crimson Tide handed the Tigers a 29–0 loss, proving just how dominant Bama is this year. With the defeat, LSU moved out of the College Football Playoff rankings.

Arkansas (2-7, 0-05 SEC) will be looking for an upset and its first conference win. The team is coming off a bye week and its last result was a 45–31 loss to Vanderbilt. 

How to watch Saturday's game

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Live stream: Watch live on WatchESPN.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)