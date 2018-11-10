Arkansas hosts No. 9 LSU and in a primetime SEC matchup on Saturday, Nov. 10. Kickoff from Tiger Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

LSU (7-2, 4-2) is coming off a highly anticipated match against Alabama in Death Valley. But the Crimson Tide handed the Tigers a 29–0 loss, proving just how dominant Bama is this year. With the defeat, LSU moved out of the College Football Playoff rankings.

Arkansas (2-7, 0-05 SEC) will be looking for an upset and its first conference win. The team is coming off a bye week and its last result was a 45–31 loss to Vanderbilt.

How to watch Saturday's game

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Live stream: Watch live on WatchESPN.