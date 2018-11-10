How to Watch Navy vs. UCF: Live Stream, Online,TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Navy vs. UFC online or on television.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
November 10, 2018

UCF will be looking for their ninth win of the season when the team hosts Navy on Saturday at Spectrum Stadium.

The No. 12 Knights (8–0) are coming off of a 52–40 win over Temple last week. Quarterback McKenzie Milton went 17-of-33 and passed for 312 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in the outing. Running back Greg McCrae added 188 yards and one touchdown on the ground on 16 carries, while Taj McGowan rushed for 56 yards and two touchdowns on six attempts.

Navy (2–7), meanwhile, hopes to snap a six-game losing streak with a win on Saturday. The team has lost eight straight road games, including last week's 42–0 loss to Cincinnati. Quarterback Zach Abey threw just 47 yards in the matchup and rushed for another 37 on 28 carries.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 10

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: Watch the game live online on WatchESPN.

