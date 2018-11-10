South Carolina travels to No. 11 Florida for an SEC conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 10.

The Gamecocks (5-3) are 4-3 in SEC games this season. South Carolina took down the Ole Miss Rebels 48-44 in Week 10 off of 363 yards and two touchdowns from quarterback Jake Bentley. Another three TD's on the ground gave the Gamecocks the win going into another road game against the Gators.

Florida also sits at 4-3 in SEC showings and 6-3 overall. The Gators suffered back-to-back losses at home at the hands of now-No. 6 Georgia in Week 9 and and Missouri, 38-17, in Week 10. Florida looks to secure another win this season against South Carolina on Saturday.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Follow the game live online with WatchESPN.