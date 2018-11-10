How to Watch South Carolina vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch South Carolina vs. Florida on Saturday, Nov. 10.

By Emily Caron
November 10, 2018

South Carolina travels to No. 11 Florida for an SEC conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 10.

The Gamecocks (5-3) are 4-3 in SEC games this season. South Carolina took down the Ole Miss Rebels 48-44 in Week 10 off of 363 yards and two touchdowns from quarterback Jake Bentley. Another three TD's on the ground gave the Gamecocks the win going into another road game against the Gators.

Florida also sits at 4-3 in SEC showings and 6-3 overall. The Gators suffered back-to-back losses at home at the hands of now-No. 6 Georgia in Week 9 and and Missouri, 38-17, in Week 10. Florida looks to secure another win this season against South Carolina on Saturday.

Here's how to watch the game: 

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Follow the game live online with WatchESPN.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)