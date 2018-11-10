No. 21 Penn State will host the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, Nov. 10.

The Nittany Lions (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) return to Beaver Stadium for another conference contest after falling to Michigan 42-7 at the Big House in Week 10. Penn State's starting QB Trace McSorley completed just 5-of-13 for 83 yards and one interception before Tommy Stevens took over, going just 3-of-4 for 35 yards himself.

Wisconsin heads to Happy Valley after a commanding 31-17 win over Rutgers. Quarterback Alex Hornibrook started the game completing 7-of-16 attempts for 92 yards and two interceptions. Jack Coan stepped in as the Badgers signal caller and went 5-of-7 for 64 yards and one touchdown. Running back Jonathan Taylor hauled another three into the end zone for Wisconsin in the win.

How to watch:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: Watch the game online with ABC Go.