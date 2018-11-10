How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Wisconsin vs. Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 10.

By Emily Caron
November 10, 2018

No. 21 Penn State will host the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, Nov. 10. 

The Nittany Lions (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) return to Beaver Stadium for another conference contest after falling to Michigan 42-7 at the Big House in Week 10. Penn State's starting QB Trace McSorley completed just 5-of-13 for 83 yards and one interception before Tommy Stevens took over, going just 3-of-4 for 35 yards himself.

Wisconsin heads to Happy Valley after a commanding 31-17 win over Rutgers. Quarterback Alex Hornibrook started the game completing 7-of-16 attempts for 92 yards and two interceptions. Jack Coan stepped in as the Badgers signal caller and went 5-of-7 for 64 yards and one touchdown. Running back Jonathan Taylor hauled another three into the end zone for Wisconsin in the win.

How to watch: 

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: Watch the game online with ABC Go.

.
