Louisville Fires Head Coach Bobby Petrino 'Effective Immediately'

Petrino went 36–26 in his second stint with Lousiville.

By Michael Shapiro
November 11, 2018

Louisville fired head coach Bobby Petrino on Sunday, the school annonced. The Cardinals are 2–8 in 2018, losing 54-23 to Syracuse on Friday. 

Petrino's buyout is "estimated to be in the $14 million range" per Forde. 

"We want to thank Bobby for guiding our football program to some of the better seasons we have had historically at UofL," Vince Tyra, Lousiville's vice president and director of athletics, said in a statement. "However, at this time we feel the program needs different leadership and we owe it to our student-athletes and fans to turn this around."

No interim head coach has been announced per The Athletic's Matt Fortuna.

Lousiville's eight losses are the school's most since 2009. The Cardinals have lost their last seven contests and are winless in the ACC. Prior to the defeat against Syracuse on Friday, the Cardinals suffered their worst loss of the season, losing 77-16 to No. 2 Clemson. 

Petrino led Lousiville to a bowl game in each of the last four seasons before 2018. He first joined the program in 2003, coaching the Cardinals for four seasons before becomming the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons in 2007. He returned to Louisville in 2014, sporting a 36–26 record in his second stint with the program. 

Petrino is 77–35 over nine years at Louisville. He has the second-most wins in program history, trailing only Frank Camp. 

 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)