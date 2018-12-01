No. 1 Alabama will take on No. 5 Georgia in the SEC Championship game for the first time since the Crimson Tide took down the Bulldogs in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

An undefeated Alabama enters this weekend's contest after a perfect 12–0 season, defeating rival Auburn 52–21 to close out the regular season. The top-ranked Crimson Tide will learn their postseason destination after this weekend, as walking away with a win would mean a third consecutive year of College Football Playoff contention.

Georgia is 11–1 this season with their lone loss coming at the hands of LSU. The Bulldogs bested Georgia Tech last weekend, 45–21, before turning their attention to taking down a talented Alabama team this weekend.

The College Football Playoff implications are immense. Alabama could potentially reach the playoff even with a loss, while Georgia likely has to win to qualify.

How to watch:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 1

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: You can watch the game live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.