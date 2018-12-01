When Do the College Football Playoff Rankings Come Out?

The College Football Playoff selection committee will determine who will compete for the title.

By Kaelen Jones
December 01, 2018

The final College Football Playoff rankings for the 2018 season will be released on Sunday, Dec. 2. 

The field will be announced during an unveilment on ESPN's CFB Rankings Show, which is scheduled to air at noon ET.

The selection committee will then determine which four teams will compete in the Playoff Semifinals for a chance to play in the National Championship.

Since Week 10, the committee has released five polls.

Below, you can see each of the previous rankings leading up to an all-important Selection Sunday.

Tuesday, Oct. 30 – Week 10

Tuesday, Nov. 6 – Week 11

Tuesday, Nov. 13 – Week 12

Tuesday, Nov. 20 – Week 13

Tuesday, Nov. 27 – Week 14

Sunday, Dec. 2 – Selection Day (will be announced at 12 p.m. ET)

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)