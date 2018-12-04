Former Florida State offensive lineman Josh Ball is attempting to re-enroll at the university, according to The Athletic.

Ball was suspended by a school judicial panel in May after being found responsible for dating violence against a female FSU student. He was also removed from the Seminoles' roster.

The student addressed the news in an Instagram Story post Tuesday.

"I am trying to put this behind me," she wrote. "But I will not be silenced and intimidated by this repeat sexual and physical abuser. His reprehensible behavior is public record. For Willie Taggart to even consider bringing him back on campus is a physical threat to me and any other woman at FSU. He's been given multiple chances and was enabled by the previous coaching staff who even conspired to cover up his bahavior and blame me. Trust me when I say FSU does not want to repoen this wound."

The lineman started nine games in 2017 for the Seminoles and participated in spring practice of 2018 before the suspension. Ball transferred to Butler County Community College in El Dorado, Kan., to play for the Grizzlies this season.

Grizzlies coach Tim Schaffner told The Athletic he thought Florida State "would love to have [Ball] back on their team," but Butler had not been in contact with the Seminoles and Ball had yet to make any decisions.

According to The Athletic, a source told the website that Ball plans to move to Tallahassee and participate in spring practice. In order to so, the university would have to let Ball re-enroll in January.

Ball and the woman reached an agreement in a petition for protection against dating violence in November 2017. In the agreement, Ball had to stay at least 500 feet away from her residence, her parent's residence and her church. He also had to stay at least 100 feet from her school, place of employment, school or car, reports The Athletic.

The injunction mentioned 11 incidents between the two, including three that included physical contact. Ball allegedly slapped her in the face after breaking her cell phone and in a separate incident pushed her into a closet after getting angry that he did not text her back quickly. He also threw her to the floor once after claiming she didn't spend enough time with him during his concussion recovery, causing her to cut her knee, reports The Athletic.