The Oklahoma Sooners submitted Kyler Murray's name to the College Advisory Committee ahead of the 2019 NFL draft, Sports Illustrated's Kalyn Kahler reported on Thursday.

According to Kahler, college football programs are asked to submit the names of underclassmen seriously considering early entry into the NFL to the CAC around this time each year. The CAC is made up of senior personnel evaluators from NFL teams and directors from the league's two scouting organizations. The panel provides feedback for players considering leaving school early for the draft, grading them as either potential first or second rounders or suggesting that they go back to school.

Two sources confirmed that Murray's name appeared on the list. This gives many NFL scouts more reason to believe Murray will ultimately choose to play football over baseball.

Murray, also a centerfielder for the Sooners baseball team, was drafted ninth overall by the Oakland Athletics in the 2018 MLB draft. He signed a contract with a $4.6 million signing bonus and an agreement that allowed him to play one more season of college football before reporting to spring training in 2019.

Murray was named the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner last Saturday after leading Oklahoma to a 12-1 record and a berth in the College Football Playoff. He threw for 4,053 yards and 40 touchdowns and ran for 892 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.

Murray previously told reporters that he would like to play both football and baseball professionally "if possible." His agent, Scott Boras, earlier insisted that Murray is committed to playing professional baseball and will be in Spring Training with the A's in 2019. Murray's language has not been as definitive. Thursday's revelation has many NFL sources confident that Murray will play in the NFL.

"They [Oklahoma football staff] were pretty sure that he was going to play football, that he was going to finish this year out and that he was going to be ready for the draft,” one scout who visited Norman late this season said. “I’m sure every scout that went through there wrote him up, because that's what they were telling you by the end of the season.”

Through a spokesperson, Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley declined to comment on how OU compiles the list it submits to the CAC.

No. 4 Oklahoma plays No. 1 Alabama in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29.