How to Watch the Cure Bowl: Tulane vs. Louisiana Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Find out how to watch Tulane vs. Louisiana in the Autonation Cure Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 15.

By Jenna West
December 15, 2018

It's time to go bowling! College football's bowl season kicks off Saturday, including a face off between Tulane and Louisiana in the Cure Bowl in Orlando.

The Ragin' Cajuns ended the season with a 7–6 record to finish first in the Sun Belt Conference's West Division. Louisiana started the year going 1–3, including a loss to the eventual-SEC champion Alabama. After putting together three consecutive wins to end the regular season, the Ragin' Cajuns fell to Appalachian State 30–19 in the Sun Belt's inaugural championship game.

Tulane also started its regular season 1–3 while suffering a defeat to Ohio State. The Green Wave put together a 6–6 season, defeating conference foes Memphis and South Florida along the way. Tulane reached bowl eligibility in Week 12 with a dramatic 29–28 win over Navy thanks to a last-minute two-point coversion.

Louisiana and Tulane have met 26 times, with the Green Wave holding a 22–4 series lead. In their last matchup in 2016, Tulane routed Louisiana 41–39 in fourth overtime.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply). Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

