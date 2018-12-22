Pollard is now tied for the NCAA record with Tyson Carrier, C.J. Spiller and Rashaad Penny
Memphis wide receiver Tony Pollard tied the NCAA record for most career kickoff return touchdowns on Saturday, sprinting for his seventh career score while facing Wake Forest at the Birmingham Bowl in Birmingham, Ala.
Pollard is now tied with Tyron Carrier, CJ Spiller and Rashaad Penny for the NCAA record. The touchdown vs. Wake Forest was his first return TD of the season. Pollard tallied four return touchdowns last season, tied for second most in a single-season in NCAA history.
Watch Pollard's return touchdown below:
You want touchdowns??? We got touchdowns on kickoffs!!!— Birmingham Bowl (@Birmingham_Bowl) December 22, 2018
And @NCAAFootball records!!🏃♂️🏃♂️🏃♂️
Tony Pollard ties the NCAA record for kickoffs returned for touchdowns! @MemphisFB
Wake Forest: 10
Memphis: 28
2Q: 11:04 pic.twitter.com/CAlM6Oj3Wl
The Tigers are playing in their fifth-straight bowl game on Saturday. Memphis hasn't won a postseason contest since 2014.
