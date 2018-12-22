Memphis wide receiver Tony Pollard tied the NCAA record for most career kickoff return touchdowns on Saturday, sprinting for his seventh career score while facing Wake Forest at the Birmingham Bowl in Birmingham, Ala.

Pollard is now tied with Tyron Carrier, CJ Spiller and Rashaad Penny for the NCAA record. The touchdown vs. Wake Forest was his first return TD of the season. Pollard tallied four return touchdowns last season, tied for second most in a single-season in NCAA history.

Watch Pollard's return touchdown below:

You want touchdowns??? We got touchdowns on kickoffs!!!



And @NCAAFootball records!!🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️



Tony Pollard ties the NCAA record for kickoffs returned for touchdowns! @MemphisFB



Wake Forest: 10

Memphis: 28



2Q: 11:04 pic.twitter.com/CAlM6Oj3Wl — Birmingham Bowl (@Birmingham_Bowl) December 22, 2018

The Tigers are playing in their fifth-straight bowl game on Saturday. Memphis hasn't won a postseason contest since 2014.

