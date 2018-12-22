Watch: Memphis WR Tony Pollard Ties NCAA Kickoff Return Touchdown Record

Pollard is now tied for the NCAA record with Tyson Carrier, C.J. Spiller and Rashaad Penny

By Michael Shapiro
December 22, 2018

Memphis wide receiver Tony Pollard tied the NCAA record for most career kickoff return touchdowns on Saturday, sprinting for his seventh career score while facing Wake Forest at the Birmingham Bowl in Birmingham, Ala. 

Pollard is now tied with Tyron Carrier, CJ Spiller and Rashaad Penny for the NCAA record. The touchdown vs. Wake Forest was his first return TD of the season. Pollard tallied four return touchdowns last season, tied for second most in a single-season in NCAA history.

Watch Pollard's return touchdown below:

The Tigers are playing in their fifth-straight bowl game on Saturday. Memphis hasn't won a postseason contest since 2014.

Follow along live here

