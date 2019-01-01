The 73rd Citrus Bowl will be held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on Jan. 1 by pitting Kentucky (9–3) against Penn State (9–3). Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m ET.

The Wildcats will be appearing in their third-straight bowl game under head coach Mark Stoops. A win would mark Kentucky's first 10-win season since 1977. Running back Benny Snell Jr. is expected to carry the load for Kentucky's offense, entering the New Year's Day bowl with 1,330 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on the season.

Penn State enters the matchup seeking its third-straight 10-win season. The battle in Orlando will mark the final college start for quarterback Trace McSorley, who has 104 total touchdowns since entering the program in 2015. Jan. 1 will be McSorley's 46th appearance with the Nittany Lions.

Here's how to watch the Citrus Bowl:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN.