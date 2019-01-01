How to Watch the Citrus Bowl: Kentucky vs. Penn State Live Stream, TV Channel

Find out how to watch Kentucky vs. Penn State in VRBO Citrus Bowl on Tuesday, Jan. 1. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 01, 2019

The 73rd Citrus Bowl will be held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on Jan. 1 by pitting Kentucky (9–3) against Penn State (9–3). Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m ET.

The Wildcats will be appearing in their third-straight bowl game under head coach Mark Stoops. A win would mark Kentucky's first 10-win season since 1977. Running back Benny Snell Jr. is expected to carry the load for Kentucky's offense, entering the New Year's Day bowl with 1,330 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on the season. 

Penn State enters the matchup seeking its third-straight 10-win season. The battle in Orlando will mark the final college start for quarterback Trace McSorley, who has 104 total touchdowns since entering the program in 2015. Jan. 1 will be McSorley's 46th appearance with the Nittany Lions. 

Here's how to watch the Citrus Bowl:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)