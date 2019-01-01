How to Watch the Fiesta Bowl: UCF vs. LSU Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch UCF vs. LSU on New Year's Day in the Fiesta Bowl in Phoenix, Ariz.

By Emily Caron
January 01, 2019

No. 11 LSU and No. 8 UCF will meet in Glendale, Ariz. at the University of Phoenix Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 1 for the Playstation Fiesta Bowl. 

The Tigers finished the regular season at 9–3 after an insane double overtime loss to Texas A&M. The final score was 74–72. 

The Golden Knights remained undefeated for the second straight season (25 games strong). UCF took down Memphis 56–41 in the American Athletic Championship game to secure their second consecutive conference title and a spot in 2018's Fiesta Bowl.

How to watch: 

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Watch the game live online with WatchESPN.

College Football

