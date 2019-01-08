Alabama fans hoping a little postgame analysis on sports radio could make them feel better about the Crimson Tide’s loss to Clemson in the national championship game on Monday were instead treated to a commercial that surely made their blood boil.

After the game, Birmingham station WJOX 94.5 FM, which carried the game broadcast, played a minute-long ad in which a host describes the scene at a local sporting goods store as people flock to pick up their championship memorabilia. Left unexplained is how the man managed to transmit his voice from this alternate dimension.

Here is the commercial currently running on @WJOX945 here in Birmingham.



— Justin Nails (@justinnails) January 8, 2019

“Many Bama fans coming through, getting all their title apparel,” WJOX host Landrum Roberts says in the ad. “What a great win over Clemson for the Crimson Tide. The sixth title in 10 years. Truly amazing. Title number seven for Nick Saban.”

Even if the Tide won the game, it still would have been a bizarre ad to run. The premise of the spot is that Roberts is reporting live from an Academy Sports store where people are clamoring for their Alabama 2018 National Champion hats and T-shirts. But it aired after midnight. After what would have been a sixth championship in 10 years, I don’t think Bama fans would be so eager to get their hands on commemorative merchandise as to rush to the store in the middle of the night.