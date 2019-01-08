Radio Station Mistakenly Airs Minute-Long for Alabama Championship Gear

Not this year, Tide fans.

By Dan Gartland
January 08, 2019

Alabama fans hoping a little postgame analysis on sports radio could make them feel better about the Crimson Tide’s loss to Clemson in the national championship game on Monday were instead treated to a commercial that surely made their blood boil. 

After the game, Birmingham station WJOX 94.5 FM, which carried the game broadcast, played a minute-long ad in which a host describes the scene at a local sporting goods store as people flock to pick up their championship memorabilia. Left unexplained is how the man managed to transmit his voice from this alternate dimension. 

“Many Bama fans coming through, getting all their title apparel,” WJOX host Landrum Roberts says in the ad. “What a great win over Clemson for the Crimson Tide. The sixth title in 10 years. Truly amazing. Title number seven for Nick Saban.”

Even if the Tide won the game, it still would have been a bizarre ad to run. The premise of the spot is that Roberts is reporting live from an Academy Sports store where people are clamoring for their Alabama 2018 National Champion hats and T-shirts. But it aired after midnight. After what would have been a sixth championship in 10 years, I don’t think Bama fans would be so eager to get their hands on commemorative merchandise as to rush to the store in the middle of the night. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)