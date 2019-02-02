Clemson won the national championship in January, but one of its equipment managers is headed to the Super Bowl this weekend.

Head coach Dabo Swinney surprised David Saville, one of the team's equipment managers, with tickets to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta. The Tigers tweeted out a video of the big reveal on Wednesday night.

In the video, Swinney is seen addressing the team on the field when he calls Saville to come stand next him. Swinney tells Saville how much he appreciates his hard work ethic before pulling an envelope out of his pocket.

"I don't know if you're interested. I know you're busy," Swinney said, "but the NFL [has] presented you with two Super Bowl tickets to the Super Bowl this year."

The team cheers for Saville as he gives Swinney a hug. Later, Saville calls his father to share the big news with him.

Coach Swinney surprises our man David Saville with TWO TICKETS TO THE SUPERBOWL!!! — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 31, 2019

"As y'all will see, David fills the room with joy and just such a wonderful spirit," Swinney said at the end of the video. "He gives our team and our spirit unbelievable perspective, and I have yet to see David Saville have a bad day."

Saville has worked as an equipment manager with the Tigers' football program since 2014, according to MyrtleBeachOnline.com. He was also featured in a 2017 ESPN College GameDay story.

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will face off in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Feb. 3. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.