The Clemson coach hit a pair of shots to the warning track.
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney took batting practice with the St. Louis Cardinals in Florida on Sunday.
According to TigerNet.com, Swinney hit a pair of shots to the warning track.
In what he called a dream come true, @ClemsonFB Head Coach Dabo Swinney takes batting practice with the #STLCards and surprises the players when he ships one to left...and then goes and hits from the left side of the plate. pic.twitter.com/jc4JTLjCnt— Tim McKernan (@tmckernan) March 3, 2019
Dabo Swinney steps in for some BP. #stlcards #clemson pic.twitter.com/7iiTKze4FB— Jenifer Langosch (@LangoschMLB) March 3, 2019
He also spoke with the team.
Special thanks to @ClemsonFB head coach Dabo Swinney for visiting camp this morning to speak with our team. pic.twitter.com/w5ZoUzO0El— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 3, 2019
Swinney led Clemson to a national championship this past season over Alabama. It was Swinney's second title in three seasons.