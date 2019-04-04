Clemson WR Justyn Ross Thinks Some NCAA Players Will Leave to Play in XFL

Clemson WR Justyn Ross said an XFL paycheck could be alluring reason for some players to leave college before being eligible to play in the NFL.

By Jenna West
April 04, 2019

Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross thinks that for the right price some college players will leave the NCAA to play in the XFL.

Ross told Bleacher Report that before his big breakout he was ready to transfer and felt disappointed over receiving little playing time in Clemson's first two games of the season. His mother told him to stay at Clemson, but he admitted that an XFL paycheck could be an alluring reason for some players to leave college before they're eligible to enter the NFL.

"If [the XFL] is offering that kind of money, that's hard for an 18- or 19-year-old to turn down," Ross said. "If you really need that money, oh yeah, go do that. Something could happen. You can get hurt. Anything can happen. You have to take care of yourself because it can be over just like that."

The XFL is set to launch in February 2020 and will feature eight teams playing a 10-week schedule.

Ross, who finished last year with 1,000 receiving yards, 46 receptions and nine touchdowns, said he's not in a hurry to leave Clemson to head to the XFL if the opportunity exists. He also added that his mother expects him to earn his degree before leaving school.

The wide receiver and Clemson's quarterback Trevor Lawrence, both true freshman last year, gained much attention during the playoffs and their national championship victory over Alabama. Many thought Lawrence and Ross were ready for the NFL after one college season and criticized the NFL's rule that players must be three years removed from high school before they can enter the league.

An anonymous Power Five coach told Bleacher Report that he thinks a handful of well-known players leaving for the XFL could spark a chain reaction.

"It all depends on the viability of the XFL," he said. "All it takes is a couple of big-name guys to take that money, and others will follow. Once that happens, how does the NCAA respond? Do we continue to allow talented young players to leave, or do we up the ante with stipends or allow them to market themselves or both?"

Rep. Mark Walker introduced the Student-Athlete Equity Act last month that would allow NCAA student athletes to profit from the use of their name, likeness and image.

