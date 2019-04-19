Former Texas A&M Coach R.C. Slocum Named Interim Athletic Director

R.C Slocum coached the Aggies from 1989-2002 and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2012.

By Associated Press
April 19, 2019

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Former Texas A&M football coach R.C. Slocum has been named the school’s interim athletic director.

Texas A&M University President Michael K. Young announced the appointment in a statement Friday.

The 74-year-old Slocum steps into the vacancy left by Scott Woodward, who resigned Thursday to take the LSU athletic director’s job. Slocum most recently has served as special assistant to Young.

Slocum coached the Aggies from 1989 through the 2002 season, winning a school-record 143 games and never having a losing season. Under Slocum, the Aggies won four conference titles. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a coach in 2012.

The Texas A&M statement said no deadline had been set for the hiring of a new athletic director.

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message